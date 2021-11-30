An Autonomous standing desk could change your home office routine forever

It happens every holiday season. Black Friday sales hit and you load up on gifts and other can’t-miss deals. Once America’s Super Bowl of Commerce subsides, you start remembering all those other, more important items you should have bought when prices were that low.

For remote workers, that would make this a key moment to take a long, hard, careful look at their home work setups and ponder. For those shifting in their chairs, putting on weight from a lack of movement, or even suffering nagging arm, shoulder, neck, or back pain, holiday pricing could make this prime time for a full home office makeover — with a brand new standing desk from Autonomous as its bright, shining centerpiece.

Founded in 2015, Autonomous has launched a full line of practical, functional, and minimalist office furniture they call the most advanced and ergonomic desks and chairs on the market. And there’s no more apt example of the Autonomous philosophy than their flagship SmartDesk standing desk models. At first glance, it’s as unobtrusive as you’d expect, a remarkably sturdy, yet classic design that comes in a pair of varieties: the standard SmartDesk Core, and the even more powerful SmartDesk Pro. The Core size starts at $499, with the Pro size beginning at $699.

With desktops crafted from a warp-proof medium density fiberboard (MDF) and surfaces ranging from basic black and white to more elegant wood grains for ultimate customization, either model fits into virtually any room decor. That even includes the wraparound SmartDesk Corner edition, which extends over six feet long for maximum workspace.

In addition to the ultra-sturdy steel frame, the true heart of the SmartDesk is its powerful motor, which boosts the desk surface anywhere from 26 inches up to a top height of 52 inches so users can stand, exercise their legs, and generally shake up the rhythm of their workday to stay active and engaged.

From the double motor of the Core capable of lifting 265 lbs. up to the triple motor on the Corner that can support up to 400 lbs., these desks are more than able to handle multi-screen setups, laptops, keyboards, and everything else needed to complete your task, all while adjusting to your perfect height for maximum productivity and comfort. Simple arrow buttons, including a handful of easy presets, make setting your optimal positions a one-click affair as the SmartDesk quietly and smoothly glides up and down to your preferred spot.

Want to save on your purchase of a Smart Desk or any of Autonomous’ office furniture pieces? Right now, remote workers can sign up with Autonomous using their company email address and receive an exclusive offer from their Employee Purchase Program. Shoppers can also check out a variety of Black Friday and Christmas discounts throughout the holiday season.

Prices subject to change.