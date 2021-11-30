Secure your data for less with 50% off Backblaze

One of the most important actions you can take for backing up your PC is to have three copies: the one on your PC, an onsite backup, and an offsite backup. Today, we’ve got a deal that can help you with the offsite backup. Backblaze’s unlimited personal backup is 50 percent off with the checkout code BLAZEON21. It’s currently on sale for $35, which is down from the original list price of $70. The two-year commitment is also marked down to $65 (original price $130). This pricing is for new customers.

Backblaze is our choice as the best budget online backup service. We also gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award in our review. “We know of no simpler, more foolproof online backup service than Backblaze. The fact that it’s darned cheap doesn’t hurt, either. Download it, install it, forget about it. Until you need it, at any rate. Recommended,” we said.

As soon as you download Backblaze’s software and login, it immediately starts backing up your PC. By default, it backs up everything (Backblaze has an unlimited per-device data cap), but you can change that if you want to and you can also add an encryption key so that only you have access to your saved data.

It’s very easy to use Backblaze, but solely depending on it as your backup isn’t recommended since getting your data back in bulk can be expensive. Still, Backblaze is excellent as a source to download specific files when you need them and as a backstop in case all other sources of your data are destroyed.

