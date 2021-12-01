Get this Chromebook with a beautiful 1080p touchscreen for $169

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done, but we’re still seeing some surprising deals. Best Buy has one such deal. The big box retailer is selling a 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 with a touchscreen for $169. That’s $150 off of the sticker price and a great value for a touch-based laptop.

It’s rocking 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard eMMC storage. On top of all that, the display is full HD and it has touch capabilities. Unfortunately, it’s not a convertible so you can’t flip the screen around and turn the laptop into a pseudo-tablet. Still, touch is a nice addition.

If there’s a downside to this Chromebook, it’s the MediaTek 8183 processor. That’s going to limit what you can do with it, but still you should be able to use Chrome OS with multiple tabs open and maybe one Linux desktop app open if you enable that feature. This laptop also supports the Android app store.

For ports, it has one standard USB 2.0 port, one Type-C port, and a microSD slot. There are some trade-offs, sure, but for $169, this Chromebook is well worth the money.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Chromebook 3 for $169 at Best Buy.]