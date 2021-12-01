Home
Deal

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 6 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked $100 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, but only in blue.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
The Apple Watch Series 6 in blue facing from the right with an analog watch face.
Apple

If you’re looking to pick up a swanky Apple Watch, now is the perfect time to do it. Best Buy is currently selling the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with the navy blue sport band for $299.

The Apple Watch is easily the best smartwatch you can get. While the Series 7 has supplanted the 6, the changes are largely minor save for the larger display and faster charging.

We gave the Series 6 a 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. It has all the features you’d want including an ECG monitor, Sp02 sensor, sleep tracking, GPS, step counting, workout tracking, Apple Pay, and, of course, a variety of third-party apps to add to your watch.

The Series 6 also has an always-on setting if you prefer that to the responsive raise-to-wake gesture. In order to use the Apple Watch 6, you’ll need an iPhone to sync it to.

If you’ve had your eye on the Apple Watch and the navy blue color works for you, then now is the time to buy before the sale dissipates in the wind.

[Today’s deal: 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 for $299 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Coupon Codes