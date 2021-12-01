Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 6 at Best Buy

If you’re looking to pick up a swanky Apple Watch, now is the perfect time to do it. Best Buy is currently selling the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with the navy blue sport band for $299.

The Apple Watch is easily the best smartwatch you can get. While the Series 7 has supplanted the 6, the changes are largely minor save for the larger display and faster charging.

We gave the Series 6 a 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. It has all the features you’d want including an ECG monitor, Sp02 sensor, sleep tracking, GPS, step counting, workout tracking, Apple Pay, and, of course, a variety of third-party apps to add to your watch.

The Series 6 also has an always-on setting if you prefer that to the responsive raise-to-wake gesture. In order to use the Apple Watch 6, you’ll need an iPhone to sync it to.

If you’ve had your eye on the Apple Watch and the navy blue color works for you, then now is the time to buy before the sale dissipates in the wind.

[Today’s deal: 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 for $299 at Best Buy.]