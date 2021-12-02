This Dell laptop with RTX graphics is just $899

If you want a solid luxury business machine that can also do some gaming on the side, Dell’s got you covered today. The computer company is selling its Vostro 7510 laptop with a Tiger Lake Core i7 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 for $899. That’s a fantastic price for a laptop with these specs.

The Vostro has a Core i7-11800H, which is an eight core CPU with a boost up to 4.6GHz. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. As for the graphics card, it’s the RTX 3050, which offers some of Nvidia’s more advanced features. This card isn’t packing ray tracing, but it does have deep learning super sampling (DLSS). That said, it’s not a high-end graphics card. We’d expect it to do well with 1080p graphics at medium with sometimes pushing to high on less intensive games.

The screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a narrow border and a brightness up to 300 nits. For ports, you get one Thunderbolt 4 port with support for power delivery, one 1.4 DisplayPort, two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one HDMI out, and an SD card slot. This laptop has a lot to offer and, for just a hair under $900, it’s a nice package for the worker bee in your life.

[Today’s deal: Dell Vostro 7510 with RTX 3050 for $899 at Dell.com.]