Boost your broadcasts with the Blue Yeti X mic for $95

Best Buy is selling the Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition for just $95.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
The Blue Yeti X in its stand with World of Warcraft runes at its base.
Blue Microphones

If you want a USB microphone for more than just streaming, Best Buy is the place to be today. The online retailer is selling the Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft edition for $95. That’s about $45 cheaper than you’ll play elsewhere.

We took a look at Yeti X as part of our round-up of the best USB microphones for streaming. We deemed it an ideal mic for multi-purpose set-ups beyond just streaming. In terms of audio performance, we found that it was similar to the Elgato Wave:3, which was our top pick for the best USB microphones.

The Yeti X has multiple polar patterns including cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional, and stereo. A polar pattern is how many different angles a microphone can pick-up sound from. This variety makes it a good option for picking up multiple people on a podcast.

The Yeti X has an output of 24-bit/48KHz and the build quality is truly top-notch. It’s also quite a sight to behold, as it will take up a good amount of space within your field of view.

If you’re a fan of World of Warcraft, you’re going to love these features. Not only does the mic come with a few WoW-specific designs, but it also includes presets to make your voice sound like some of the characters in the game. That’s pretty fun, right?

The Yeti X often sells for $170, so to get it for just $95 is a real bargain, especially if you’re looking to boost the audio quality of your set-up.

[Today’s deal: Blue Yeti X for $95 at Best Buy.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

