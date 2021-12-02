Boost your broadcasts with the Blue Yeti X mic for $95

If you want a USB microphone for more than just streaming, Best Buy is the place to be today. The online retailer is selling the Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft edition for $95. That’s about $45 cheaper than you’ll play elsewhere.

We took a look at Yeti X as part of our round-up of the best USB microphones for streaming. We deemed it an ideal mic for multi-purpose set-ups beyond just streaming. In terms of audio performance, we found that it was similar to the Elgato Wave:3, which was our top pick for the best USB microphones.

The Yeti X has multiple polar patterns including cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional, and stereo. A polar pattern is how many different angles a microphone can pick-up sound from. This variety makes it a good option for picking up multiple people on a podcast.

The Yeti X has an output of 24-bit/48KHz and the build quality is truly top-notch. It’s also quite a sight to behold, as it will take up a good amount of space within your field of view.

If you’re a fan of World of Warcraft, you’re going to love these features. Not only does the mic come with a few WoW-specific designs, but it also includes presets to make your voice sound like some of the characters in the game. That’s pretty fun, right?

The Yeti X often sells for $170, so to get it for just $95 is a real bargain, especially if you’re looking to boost the audio quality of your set-up.

[Today’s deal: Blue Yeti X for $95 at Best Buy.]