This $159 deep tissue percussion massager is on sale for $40 this week

If you get sore muscles, you might go out and pay for a massage. But massage therapy can be expensive, especially if you have to attend regularly. Still, the benefits are undeniable, which is why more economically priced percussion massagers — like this deep tissue model from TaoTronics — have grown in popularity.

The TaoTronics percussion massage gun features a 24W high-torque motor that reaches deep into the muscle tissue for superior relief from pain and stiffness. You can change the intensity level to suit your needs, it comes with six different massage heads to target different muscle groups, and it has enough battery capacity to run for up to ten hours straight on a single charge. And it’s super quiet too, which is a big plus.

While it might not completely eliminate your need to attend massage appointments forever, it will give you the relief you need on a day-to-day basis to limit how many times you have to go. When you consider that this one has received an impeccable rating of 5 out of 5 by customers on the TaoTronics website as well as the fact that it’s on sale for $39.99, then this might be the best bang for your buck on a percussion massager right now.

TaoTronics Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change