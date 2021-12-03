Stop losing your keys with this one-day sale on Tile Bluetooth trackers

Give your forgetful loved ones the gift of never misplacing their keys again. Amazon has a one-day sale on Tile Bluetooth trackers to affix to the things you’re always losing. There are four items on sale and the deals end just before midnight on Friday.

The first is the latest version of the Tile Mate, which is on sale for $19. That’s down from $25. The Tile Mate comes with a key ring hole, up to a 250-foot range, and a three-year battery. It’s also water resistant and can be tracked via Android and iOS devices.

If you need something for your wallet, purse, or suitcase, the Tile Slim is available for $28. That’s down from $35. It was on sale for $23 on Black Friday, but we probably won’t see that price again before the end of the holidays.

If you’re looking for a little more range, the Tile Pro is on sale for $27. That’s down from $35. The Tile Pro also has a range of 400 feet and is shaped like a car key fob.

Finally, the sale includes the Tile Sticker for $23, which is down from $30. It has a range of 250 feet and can be attached to anything you need such as a pet collar, a glasses case, or a TV remote.

It’s a lot easier to find things in your life today with Amazon’s sale.

[Today’s deal: One-day deal on Tile Bluetooth trackers at Amazon.]