Save $200 on the Acer Nitro 5 laptop

Give the gift of gaming in a very nice package this year. Best Buy is selling the Acer Nitro 5 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $900. That’s $200 off the list price and a good deal for a gaming laptop with these specs.

The Nitro 5 features an eight-core, 16 thread Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i7-11800H with a boost to 4.6GHz. It has a 512GB NVMe SSD, 16GB of RAM, and the aforementioned RTX 3050 Ti. This is an RTX graphics card with all the bells and whistles, including ray tracing and deep learning super sampling for an improved visual experience.

That said, the 3050 Ti is an entry-level 1080p graphics card, which means it can play graphics intensive games. However, some of the extras like Nvidia HairWorks might need to be turned off. The good thing is this laptop has a 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, so games should still look pretty awesome even if you have to tone down the effects.

This laptop also has a backlit keyboard, an Ethernet port, one HDMI 2.0 out, Wi-Fi 6, three standard USB ports with USB 3.2, and one Type-C with USB 3.2.

On top of all that, you’re getting one month free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you’ll have a bunch of great games to play for the first 30 days.

[Today’s deal: Acer Nitro 5 for $899 at Best Buy.]