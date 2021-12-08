Find out how to get a Sam’s Club Membership for basically nothing

Sam’s Club is a members-only warehouse shopping destination with locations all over the country. Under normal circumstances, an annual membership would cost you $57.96. But we’re going to show you how you can get one of these memberships for way less.

Just purchase our Sam’s Club Membership bundle, which is available for purchase right for only $19.99. That’ll get you a one year membership to Sam’s Club, and the ability to enjoy saving money on practically everything you need every day from groceries to furniture to electronics.

You’ll also receive a Sam’s Club seasoned rotisserie chicken, valued at $4.98, and a pack of eight gourmet cupcakes, which would normally cost $7.98, for free. Then, on top of that, you’ll also get a $10 Sam’s Club e-gift card which you can use to save even more on a future purchase.

Once you factor in all the freebies and that $10 e-gift card, then you’ll have paid a net of zero for your annual Sam’s Club Membership. Actually, you may even come out ahead by a couple of bucks. And that’s not even considering all the savings you’ll enjoy by shopping at Sam’s Club over the course of the next 12 months.

If you like saving money, then this is an offer you absolutely must take advantage of. But don’t wait too long as it’ll only be available for a short while.

Sam’s Club Membership for Only $19.99 with Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes PLUS $10 Sam’s Club E-Gift Card! – $19.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.