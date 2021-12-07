Engage your video conferencing audience with XSplit Presenter Premium

Zoom, Skype, and Teams are really great platforms for getting people together who may be physically distant. For giving presentations, though, they’re a little substandard. That’s exactly why XSplit Presenter Premium has grown so popular. And now’s a great time to get it since a lifetime subscription, which normally costs $200, is discounted by 70 percent.

XSplit Presenter Premium doesn’t replace your video conferencing platform. It, instead, works within the platform to offer you a greater number of options. You can use it to broadcast a presentation out to your entire audience using PowerPoint or Google Slides, it lets you share mobile, web, and desktop apps, and you can even digitally remove your background. If you want to really engage with your audience, then this tool is absolutely a must-have.

And it works with popular conferencing platforms right out of the box, so there’ll be no compatibility issues. When you consider that you can get a lifetime subscription this week for only $59, then there’s a good chance that this tool could pay for itself pretty quickly.

XSplit Presenter Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows) – $59

