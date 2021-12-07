This HD camera-equipped drone is economically priced at just $60

Looking for a drone that’s big on features but small on price? Then look no further than the Fader Stealth Drone from TRNDLabs. It offers all the specs you’d want in a beginner-friendly UAV — like an HD camera and automated controls — but since it’s on sale right now for only $59.99, it’s super easy to afford.

The Fader Stealth Drone comes equipped with a built-in 720p HD camera, perfect for capturing unique images and videos of family events or any other activity. You can view footage in real-time using the free iOS or Android app, it features a 6-axis flight control system, and it’ll even take off and land by itself. That means that virtually anyone can fly it, no previous experience required.

When you consider how much some camera drones can cost, then this one has value written all over it. And especially so right now since the Fader Stealth Drone has dropped in price to less than half of the original $129 MSRP, so it’s easier than ever to afford.

Fader Stealth Drone – $59.99

