Deal

Save $230 on the Surface Pro 7+ right now

Black Friday is over, but the deals keep coming. Best Buy's just knocked more than $200 off the Surface Pro 7+.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
The Surface Pro 7+ on a deck near some water in sunlight.
Mark Hachman/IDG

One of the best Windows tablets you can get is on sale at Best Buy today. The big box retailer is selling the Surface Pro 7+ with a 128GB SSD and black Type Cover for $800. That’s $229 off the list price and a good bargain for this tablet.

One look at the specs of the Surface Pro 7+ and it’s clear that you could get similar features in a more robust laptop design. We even said as much in our review, which gave the Surface Pro 7+ 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. The reason you’d want to pay a premium for this tablet (although a smaller premium at today’s prices) is that you get a beautifully designed and flexible touch device that’s tightly integrated with Microsoft services, but only if you want them.

The Surface Pro 7+ features a 12.3-inch touch display with 2736-by-1824 resolution. It has a quad-core, eight thread Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-1135G7 with a boost to 4.2GHz. This Surface has 8GB of RAM and the aforementioned 128GB of NVMe storage as well.

It also comes packing a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, Wi-Fi 6, one USB-C port, one standard USB port, the Surface Connector, and a microSDXC port.

This is an excellent tablet and you won’t find a better price for the tablet with a Type Cover anytime soon.

[Today’s deal: Surface Pro 7+ for $800 at Best Buy.]

