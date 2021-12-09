NordVPN is one of our favorites, and now it’s 68% off

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs out there, but one of its biggest downsides is that it’s so darn expensive. That’s not the case today. The VPN is selling a two-year subscription for $89. That’s 68 percent off the usual price. It also works out to about $3.71 per month, which is fantastic considering a no-frills VPN should cost $60 per year or about $5 per month.

Nord offers a number of extra features including built-in TOR access over VPN, multi-hop connections, Netflix streaming support, ad and malware blocking at the server level, and some really top notch speeds.

We gave NordVPN 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award in our review. “NordVPN is a fantastic service that keeps getting better. The price is on the high side, but you get a lot more for that money than with other services,” we said.

That pricing quibble is for normal times. Right now, with a fantastic discount, you can get all that NordVPN has to offer at a simply excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Two years of NordVPN for $89 at NordVPN.com.]