NordVPN is one of our favorites, and now it’s 68% off

Right now you can get two years of NordVPN for just $89
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
NordVPN is one of the best VPNs out there, but one of its biggest downsides is that it’s so darn expensive. That’s not the case today. The VPN is selling a two-year subscription for $89. That’s 68 percent off the usual price. It also works out to about $3.71 per month, which is fantastic considering a no-frills VPN should cost $60 per year or about $5 per month.

Nord offers a number of extra features including built-in TOR access over VPN, multi-hop connections, Netflix streaming support, ad and malware blocking at the server level, and some really top notch speeds.

We gave NordVPN 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award in our review. “NordVPN is a fantastic service that keeps getting better. The price is on the high side, but you get a lot more for that money than with other services,” we said.

That pricing quibble is for normal times. Right now, with a fantastic discount, you can get all that NordVPN has to offer at a simply excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Two years of NordVPN for $89 at NordVPN.com.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

