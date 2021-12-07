Get the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe for just $85

It’s a good day to get some speedy storage for you PC. Amazon is selling the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe SSD for $85 and the 2TB for $170. That’s $15 and $30 off their most recent prices.

This PCIe 3.0 NVMe features QLC (quad-level cell) NAND, which packs 4 bits of data per cell. That means it can pack higher capacity into a smaller package, but QLC can still suffer from noticeable performance losses compared to TLC NAND, especially during large file writes.

We haven’t reviewed these lower capacity models, so we can’t say for sure that will happen, but our tests of the 8TB model found it performed very well during large file writes.

Sabrent says the 1 TB drive has sequential read speeds up to 3,200 megabytes per second and write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s. The 2TB model, on the other hand, has a faster write maximum write speed at 2,9000 MB/s.

In addition to the drive, Sabrent bundles them with Acronis True Image software for disk cloning.

Whether you need a speedy boot drive to house all your files or just want a high performing drive for gaming, the Sabrent Rocket Q is a nice choice at a very good price.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q for $85 at Amazon.]