Give the gift of Bluetooth sound with this one-day sale on Anker headphones

If you want to add some Bluetooth headphones as a stocking stuffer or something under the tree, Amazon has a nice sale today. The online retailer has a one-day deal on the Anker Soundcore Q30 and Q35 over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones for $60 and $91.

According to Anker, the Q30 feature active noise cancelling that use two microphones to filter out up to 95 percent of low-frequency ambient sounds. There’s also three noise canceling modes including Transport for ridding airplane engine noise, Outdoor for dealing with traffic or wind, and Indoor for background voices.

These headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and 40-hours worth of playtime in noise canceling mode on a single charge–60 hours without. You can also give these cans a quick charge for about 5 minutes to get an hour’s worth of listening out of them.

The Q35s are a step up from the Q30s. They come with the same three noise canceling modes and playtime with noise canceling enabled as the Q30 models.

For extras, the Q35s can pair with two devices for easy switching. They even pair over NFC. They also have tap to talk and beamforming microphones for taking calls and hi-res audio with LDAC for three times more data transmitted than standard Bluetooth codes.

These are some nice headphones available at very good prices, but only for today.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Anker Soundcore Bluetooth headphones at Amazon.]