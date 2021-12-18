Home / Security
DealPost

Green Monday: Save 20% off this CompTIA Security+ certification bundle with code

By DealPost Team
Cybersecurity
StackCommerce

Cybercrime costs us billions of dollars every year, which is why the demand for skilled IT security professionals has never been higher. Considering a career change? Then the 2022 Premium CompTIA Cybersecurity and Security+ Exam Prep Bundle, discounted by an extra 20 percent for Green Monday, may be a good way to get your foot in the door.

This economical package includes lifetime access to six cutting-edge courses that introduce students to the world of computer security. They’ll discover how to analyze a system for weaknesses, learn ethical hacking techniques, and be prepared to create systems that are resistant to cybercrime.

By the end, each student will be equipped to take — and pass — a variety of CompTIA certifications exams, thereby proving they have the skills required to compete for jobs alongside seasoned professionals. If you want a challenging and lucrative career, and can’t afford to go back to school on a full-time basis, then this may be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Get the 2022 Premium CompTIA Cybersecurity and Security+ Exam Prep Bundle for $24 (reg. $1,200) with code GREEN20. 

The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+ Exam Prep Bundle – $24 with code GREEN20

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

    Related:
  • Security Software
  • Deals

Coupon Codes