Green Monday: Save 20% extra off a lifetime subscription to RealVPN

Everyone values their privacy. Unfortunately, on the web, privacy is the one thing that no one has. Which is why we’re happy to tell our readers all about RealVPN. And especially this week since their lifetime subscription package is discounted by 20 percent with a code for Green Monday.

RealVPN provides user-friendly security for folks who prefer to maintain their anonymity online. They use high-grade AES-256 encryption to render data transmissions unbreakable by hackers, you’ll get access to their huge network of global servers, and you’ll have the ability to protect up to five devices simultaneously — which is a particularly good feature, especially at this price point.

With RealVPN, you can use virtually any web network without worry. Even unprotected Wi-Fi and cellular data networks will be rendered safe. And since you’ll pay just one low price for a lifetime subscription, you’ll never have to spend another dime on maintaining your web security or anonymity.

Get a RealVPN Lifetime Subscription for $15.99 (reg. $249) with code GREEN20.

RealVPN: Lifetime Subscription – $15.99 with code GREEN20

See Deal

Prices subject to change.