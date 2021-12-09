Save $100 on our favorite noise canceling headphones and get a free power bank

Our favorite noise-canceling headphones are available at an awesome price right now, and if you purchase them through Adorama you can get a little something extra for free. The online retailer is selling the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $248 and you get a free Mophie Power Boost XXL 20,800mAh power bank. That’s $100 off the usual price for the headphones and the power bank is usually $40.

Our review of the WH-1000XM4 gave the headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The Sony WH-1000XM4 get my highest recommendation,” our reviewer said. “They deliver top-shelf noise cancellation, they’re comfortable to wear, they’re packed with features, and–most importantly–they sound fantastic.”

These headphones feature up to 30 hours of music playback with noise cancelling enabled and up to 38 hours with it off. It’s equipped with a nifty proximity sensor that toggles play/pause automatically whenever you put the headphones on or take them off. They also support the LDAC high-resolution audio codec and they’re equipped with Bluetooth 5.0.

The headphones have touch controls on the right ear cup and there’s also a custom button on the left for either ambient sound control or to activate voice assistants. Sony even added a feature called Edge-AI, which is supposed to restore some of the sound data when listening to lossy codecs like MP3. However, we found it didn’t add much.

Overall, these are the best noise cancelling headphones you can get and right now it’s available as part of a fantastic bargain.

[Today’s deal: Sony WH-1000MX4 plus power bank for $248 at Adorama.]