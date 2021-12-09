Save $300 on HP’s Spectre x360 14, our favorite lightweight laptop of 2021

Our favorite lightweight laptop of the year is $300 off right now. HP is selling its HP Spectre x360 14 with prices starting at $1,100. It’s an excellent laptop that won’t weigh down your bag and it’ll have no problem running Windows 11.

No surprise here, our review gave the Spectre x360 14 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The HP Spectre x360 14 delivers the goods when its comes to sheer performance and battery life, handling crushing CPU loads with ease while serving up all-day battery life,” we said.

We awarded the HP Spectre X360 14 the top spot in its class thanks to its longer battery life, excellent keyboard, standard USB port, and physical shutoff switch for the webcam.

The $1,100 base model is packing a quad-core Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-1135G7 and Iris Xe integrated graphics onboard. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD plus 32GB of Intel’s Optane memory.

The display is a 13.5-inch with 1080p resolution. There’s also a fingerprint reader and the OS is Windows 11 Pro.

Overall, it’s an excellent laptop and this price is a steal.

[Today’s deal: HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,100 at HP.com.]