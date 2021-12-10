Save 56% on this enticing Dell business laptop with Nvidia graphics

Dell has a fantastic deal on a Core i7 Dell Vostro right now. The manufacturer is selling the 13-inch Vostro 5301 for $749. That’s $963.87 off of the $1,712.87 list price, or a 56 percent discount. Of course, Dell’s list prices are always on the ridiculous side. Nevertheless, $749 is an excellent price for this clamshell.

The Vostro 5301 features a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a quad-core, eight thread Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i7-1165G7 with a boost to 4.7GHz, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The operating system is Windows 10 Pro, but it’s Windows 11-ready.

Those specs are nice enough, but Dell’s also thrown in the Nvidia GeForce MX350 for graphics and the processor has Intel Iris Xe onboard as well (though you’d have to dig around in the settings to switch between the two). The graphics capabilities are a bit nicer for a non-gaming machine and if you’re not picky about graphics quality or high frame rates, you could get some lightweight gaming in on the side (especially older games) when you’re not slinging spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations.

For ports, this laptop is rocking one Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1, one HDMI 1.4b, and a microSD card reader slot. For wireless, it has 802.11ac and an unspecified version of Bluetooth.

All-in-all, this is an excellent laptop and well worth Dell’s current price.

[Today’s deal: Dell Vostro 5301 for $749 at Dell.com.]