This valuable Microsoft PowerShell training bundle is just $20

Everyone who works in IT should have at least a working knowledge of Microsoft PowerShell. Do you need a bit of a refresher? Then the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle is an ideal option. And especially right now since it’s available for way less than the original value.

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle offers a beginner-friendly introduction to this valuable tool that, frankly, everyone working in the tech sector should know. It features six courses that show students how to automate common computer maintenance tasks, introduces them to scripting, and even gets them started using Python to code GUI’s.

These courses are each facilitated by Vijay Saini — a highly respected PowerShell expert — via the web, so there are no actual classroom sessions to attend. Instead, you just park yourself on your sofa and learn on your own schedule. That means you could finish your training extra fast. Or take your time and go as slow as you like to ensure that you fully understand it. The choice is entirely yours.

Best of all, this bundle is super easy to afford. For a limited time, you can buy it for just $19.99, which works out to only $3.33 per course. That’s an incredible value any way you slice it.

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle – $19.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.