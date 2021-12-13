Save $250 on this powerful Asus gaming laptop with RTX graphics

Get your gaming on for a little bit less with this deal from Best Buy. The big box retailer is selling an Asus ROG laptop with a high refresh rate display and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $1,250. That’s $250 off of the list price and a good price for gaming in a mobile package.

Asus loaded this laptop with an AMD Zen 3 CPU. It’s an eight-core, sixteen-thread Ryzen 9 5900HS with a boost to 4.6GHz. The display is 13.4 inches with 1920-by-1200 resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s an excellent screen and paired with the capable 3050 Ti, it should allow for some solid gaming. The RTX 3050 Ti comes with Nvidia’s popular gaming technologies like DLSS and real-time ray tracing. With this GPU, you can expect some very good gaming with high to ultra graphics settings (depending on the game) at the laptop’s default resolution.

This laptop also has 16GB of RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD. If you need solid wireless, it has Wi-Fi 6. And, last but not least, the keyboard is backlit.

All of this capability and it’s in a laptop under three pounds. Very nice.

