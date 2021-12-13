Get this HP business laptop for just $499

Walmart has yet another sale on a good productivity laptop. The big box retailer is selling a 17.3-inch HP laptop with a Tiger Lake Core i5 processor for $499. That’s $180 off of the retail price. It’s a great laptop to use on business trips and is zippy enough for everyday tasks like browsing the web or streaming video.

The HP 17-by4061nr features a quad-core, eight thread Core i5-1135G7 with a boost to 2.4GHz and onboard Iris Xe graphics. For memory and storage, it has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. There’s also a backlit keyboard, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Ethernet. It comes with Windows 11, so you don’t have to upgrade. Last but not least, the display is 17.3 inches with 1080p resolution and maximum boost to 300 nits.

For ports, you’re getting one USB 2.0, two standard USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and HDMI out.

If this laptop isn’t your cup of tea, you’ll want to check out our round-up of the best laptop deals.

[Today’s deal: HP 17-by4061nr for $499 at Walmart.]