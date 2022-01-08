Best wireless gaming mice: Tested and approved

Now that wireless mice can keep up with their wired counterparts in performance and features, there’s really no trade-off in cutting the cord and freeing your trusty rodent from its tether. You still need to be discerning when choosing a particular wireless mouse, of course. That’s especially true of a gaming mouse, where issues of feel and heft, dots per inch (dpi), and the charging system can make or break your gaming enjoyment.

Our expert reviewers have put these mice through their paces, testing them across a range of scenarios, and over extended periods of time. Below are the results of that effort: Our picks of the best wireless gaming mice. (For more about our evaluation process, see how we test gaming mice.)