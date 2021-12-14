Sony’s killer noise-canceling headphones and earbuds are dirt cheap until midnight

Want to tune out the outside world? Amazon is throwing a one-day blowing sale on Sony’s excellent wireless noise canceling headphones, including our absolute favorite noise-canceling headphones period. We saw some these prices earlier in the month as well, but now they’re back with friends for another opportunity to snag some superb headphones at a heavily discounted price before the holidays are up. The sale covers three models and the deals end just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

First, the crown jewel. You can score Sony’s killer WH-1000XM4 headphones for $248, down from their $350 retail price. They are our pick for the best active noise canceling headphones of 2021. “If noise cancellation is an important feature for you, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is the absolute best headphone you can buy,” we said. We also gave these headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review and an Editors’ Choice Award.

If you want something a little cheaper, the Sony WH-XB910N are $148 today, instead of their usual $248. We haven’t reviewed these headphones, but they’re very highly rated by Amazon users. These cans feature active noise cancellation and touch controls, and they’re compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Finally, if you don’t want over-the-ear headphones, this sale also features the WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise canceling earbuds for $248 down from $278. We also reviewed these, calling them “a portable set of true wireless earbuds with solid all-around performance.”

No matter what style you need to keep the noise at a minimum, Amazon is offering killer deals on Sony’s highly regard noise-canceling headphones today—and only today. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones at Amazon.]