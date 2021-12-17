Special offer: Get a PCWorld digital subscription for 50% off

The PCWorld Digital Magazine offers an elegantly curated reading experience of PCWorld’s best content, and now you can get it for cheaper than ever. Using the special links below, the 12-issue subscription is now $9.99, and the 24-issue subscription is $17.49. These are 50 percent reductions from $19.97 and $34.97 list prices, respectfully. Here’s how to score the deal:

Want 50 percent off the one-year sub? Get 12 issues of the PCWorld Digital Magazine for only $9.99. Our special holiday pricing will be applied automatically.

Want 50 percent off the two-year sub? Get 24 issues of the PCWorld Digital Magazine for only $17.49. Our special holiday pricing will be applied automatically.

Every month, the PCWorld Digital Magazine offers our best reviews, news analysis, features and how-to guides in a lush, nearly ad-free reading experience. All content has been formatted into a digital magazine package, making it easy to consume all our PC and tech coverage at a fun, leisurely pace. Issues can be read on a phone or tablet (either iOS or Android) using our apps, or through a browser if you like. The PCWorld Digital Magazine is a great way to experience the very best of our articles and photos, so please check it out!