Save $45 on one of our favorite 1TB SSDs

One of our favorite PCIe 4.0 SSDs is available at the best price we’ve seen yet, but only for today. Newegg is selling the 1TB WD Black SN850 for $145 after the checkout code SSAZA525. It’s $45 off of the MSRP price plus the additional $20 off at checkout. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday evening.

In our review of the SN850, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD is one of the very best consumer NVMe SSDs you can buy currently, with outstanding performance, especially on writes,” we said.

The SN850 didn’t make it as our top choice for the best PCIe 4.0 SSD. A second generation of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs with new Phison controllers have overtaken the likes of the SN850. Still, the SN850 is mighty responsive and just a hair slower than Samsung’s 980 Pro.

The SN850 promises sequential read speeds up to 7,000 Megabytes per second and writes up to 5,300 MB/s. With CrystalDiskMark 6, the read speeds didn’t quite hit those promises. They were about 6,300 MB/s, but write speeds were much closer in our tests at 5,221 MB/s.

We also saw excellent performance from the SN850 in our large file write tests.

There are faster NVMe drives now, but this drive is still excellent and at its best price yet. The SN850 is well worth it.

[Today’s deal: 1TB WD Black SN850 for $145 with checkout code SSAZA525 at Newegg.]