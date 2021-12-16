Home / Laptops
Get RTX gaming for cheap with this $749 Lenovo laptop

Walmart is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming for $100 off the list price.
If you want to get your game on at a good price, Walmart has a bargain worth considering. The big box retailer is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 for $749. That’s $100 off the list price.

At the core of this clamshell is the Ryzen 5 5600H. That’s a six-core, twelve thread Zen 3 processor with a maximum boost to 4.2GHz. Lenovo’s also loaded this with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

For graphics, everything is viewed on a 15.6-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and 1080p resolution. The RTX 3050 is a solid GPU for 1080p gaming usually with medium to high graphics depending on the game. This GPU is also packing real-time ray tracking and deep learning super sampling for an even better visual experience.

This laptop also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, HDMI out, two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and one Type-C port of the same generation.

It’s a nice little capable laptop for less than $800.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop for $749 at Walmart.]

