The Apple Watch Series 7 just came out and it’s already $50 off

It’s a great time to save $50 on the latest version of the best smartwatch available today. Amazon is selling the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $349 and the 45mm for $379. Both sizes come with the blue sport band. As of right now, Amazon says the 41mm version will arrive before Christmas while the 45mm version will not.

We reviewed the Series 7 in late October, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We liked the watch for its larger display (by about 20 percent) and it comes with faster charging capability than previous versions. For the faster charging, you’ll need a 20W USB-C power adapter to make that a reality and then you can go from zero to about 80 percent charged in 45 minutes or so.

The rest of the watch is what we already know. It’s loaded with sensors to monitor things like heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, steps, sleep, and more. You can also get a ton of apps to load up your watch with other useful information and services. The watch is also IP6X rated, making it dust resistant and swim proof.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is truly an excellent device and right now you can get it for $50 off.

[Today’s deal: 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with sport band for $349 at Amazon.]