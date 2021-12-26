Save 20% off a lifetime of MyDraw with code during our Cyber Week Sale

There are quite a few benefits to diagramming ideas. But drawing a flowchart by hand is cumbersome and, if the artist isn’t particularly talented, it could wind up being more of a hindrance than a help. With MyDraw, however, pretty much anyone can make a flowchart or any other kind of diagram with ease. And better still, it’s discounted by an extra 20 percent during our Cyber Week Sale so pretty much anyone can afford it.

MyDraw is Windows and Mac-compatible software that makes drawing diagrams, flowcharts, invoices, scorecards, or any other kind of printed material a cinch. It’s user-friendly so basically anyone can use it, but it still offers a huge array of advanced features so there are no limits to what it can do. And it’s designed to function similarly to Microsoft Visio, so if you have experience with that, you’ll feel right at home with MyDraw too.

