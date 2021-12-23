Gather your thoughts with Zen Mind Map Pro, $50 for a lifetime subscription

Have trouble keeping your thoughts and ideas organized? Then you might benefit from mind mapping. And there’s never been a better time to try it since you can get a lifetime subscription to Zen Mind Map Pro for just $49.99 this week.

Mind mapping is a thought-gathering methodology that’s growing in popularity. It teaches you to associate thoughts and ideas with words, diagrams, and images, thereby rendering them far easier to manage. But doing this on your own can be a little ineffective, especially if you have no experience with it. Which is why Zen Mind Map Pro has become a favored choice.

Zen Mind Map Pro creates mind maps for you in just a few clicks. It features a user-friendly interface, a minimalist design, and a ton of options for downloading, exporting, and publishing mind maps. It works great with most modern browsers including Safari, Chrome, and Firefox, and a subscription includes all future software updates so it’ll never become out of date.

Zen Mind Map Pro is trusted by more than 160,000 users around the globe. And it has achieved a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on AppSumo, so the vast majority of people who try it think it’s effective at what it does. If you have trouble keeping your thoughts organized, then this app is a must-buy — especially since you can save over 90 percent off the cost of their lifetime subscription plan for a limited time.

Zen Mind Map Pro Lifetime Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.