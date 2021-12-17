This $79 Microsoft 365 and McAfee antivirus bundle is a killer deal

Amazon’s cooking up some juicy software deals for the holiday, and today we found a doozy. The online retailer is selling a one year bundle of both Microsoft 365 Personal and McAfee Total Protection for $78.98. Microsoft 365 Personal is normally $70 just by itself so you’re getting a great deal here.

Microsoft 365 Personal gives one person all the advantages of Microsoft’s Office subscription. It covers installation on up to five of your own devices including PCs, Mac, iOS, and Android. You get the usual Office apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. You also get OneNote, Access (PC only), Publisher (PC only), and 1 TB of cloud storage via OneDrive. On top of all that you get 60 minutes of Skype calling every month, and 50GB of storage for your emails in Outlook.com.

Microsoft 365 is an excellent deal in general, and while it does cost you every year, you get all the extras plus continuous feature updates, which you don’t get with single edition Office Suite purchases.

As for McAfee Total Protection, it’s a very good antivirus suite and this subscription covers three devices. Our last review gave it 4 out of 5 stars, and in AV-Test’s most recent tests Total Protection earned 100 percent protection in both the 0-day and widespread malware tests.

This is a fantastic software bundle, and to top it all off Amazon is also throwing in 90 days free of Amazon Music Unlimited. Don’t let this deal pass you by.

[Today’s deal: Microsoft 365 Personal and McAfee Total Protection for $78.98 at Amazon.]