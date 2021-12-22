Charger everything at once with this modular power station

Every year it becomes a little sillier to have a charger for each of your devices. The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is the first charging station that can quickly charge 5 devices at once, and right now it’s on sale for $99.95 (Reg. $120).

The OMNIA is an incredible charger. It comes with USB-A and USB-C ports that will be compatible with any Apple Watch chargers you already have. It works as an ergonomic stand that can keep your phone at that perfect angle for browsing and streaming. And it’s the only charger that can power your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPad all in the same place.

And when you aren’t charging all your devices at once or want to have them charging in different rooms, the OMNIA Q5 has you covered. This is one of the only charging stations made of modular parts so they can be used separately.

