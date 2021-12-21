Bring your web presence to life with this 2D animator

Bring your videos to life with this easy-to-use 2D animation package. VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker: Lifetime Subscription lets you create and customize animations that you can use on your social media or other web spaces, and right now it’s on sale for $49 (Reg. $4020).

VidToon 2.0 is an incredible tool for content creators, webspace curators, social media users, and everything in between. With VidToon 2.0, you get a huge royalty-free library including 24 pre-animated characters, 100 cartoon settings, and so much more. It’s everything you need to assemble your own custom animations.

To use VidToon, you just drag and drop whatever elements you want! You can set up a text-to-speech script that will add another layer to your animations. It works seamlessly, and everything you create is yours to use however you want. That means you can make promotional videos or even sell what you animate.

Get VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker: Lifetime Subscription for $49 (Reg. $4020).

VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker: Lifetime Subscription – $49

See Deal

Prices subject to change.