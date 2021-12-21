The beauty of boutique: Watch us unbox a tricked-out Falcon Northwest Talon PC

Where do Gabe Newell, Tim Sweeney, and Richard Garriott buy PCs from? Falcon Northwest—the company that’s been credited with creating the first gaming PC back in the 1990s.

To see what the hype is about, we got to unbox a Falcon Northwest Talon PC based off of Intel’s new 12th-gen Core i9-12900K. Most people probably aren’t going to buy a PC with full Intel regalia on it, but the Talon gives you an idea of the external customization you can get when you order from a “boutique” PC vendor. If you’re wondering what boutique means when it comes to custom PCs, you can get a glimpse of it from our unboxing video below. This is one badass build.