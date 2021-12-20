Get last-minute tech gifts in Amazon’s one-day sale on PC gear

The clock is ticking and time is running out before the big day on Saturday. If your gift list isn’t finished yet, Amazon is here just in time with a one-day sale on PCs with deals on monitors, desktops, and laptops. These items will arrive before Christmas and the deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening. Here are our favorite picks from the sale.

First up, the Acer Swift X is just $900. We reviewed this laptop and really dug it, giving it 4 out of 5 stars. It’s a good fit for students who want a portable laptop that can also handle gaming. This laptop features a 14-inch 1080p display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, Wi-Fi 6, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

If you’re looking for a simpler laptop, the Asus Chromebook CX1 is only $210. This clamshell features a 14-inch 1080p display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 64GB of onboard storage, and 4GB of RAM. The keyboard is also spill resistant. In addition to Chrome OS, this laptop can run Android apps and Linux desktop apps. It’d be an excellent travel laptop, especially for Linux fans.

If you want to get your game on with a bumped up 1080p display, this 27-inch ViewSonic 1080p high-refresh rate display is available for $200. This monitor has a 1 millisecond response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync technology (of course).

There are many other items in today’s sale, but these three offer some excellent value.

[Today’s deal: Monitors, desktops, and laptops one-day sale on Amazon.]