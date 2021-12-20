Norton 360 Deluxe, our favorite antivirus suite, is on sale for just $10

Today is the day to get our favorite antivirus suite at a standout price. The PCWorld Software Store is selling the Norton 360 Deluxe covering three devices for a year for $10. That’s better than the $35 a year for new subscribers (though that covers 5 devices).

In our review, we gave Norton 360 Deluxe 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We also named it the best antivirus suite of 2021.

Norton 360 hasn’t changed its interface much in years, but it’s well designed, making it easy to find the key features. It supports all manner of security scans including basic quick scans, full system scans, and custom scans for specific folders on your PC. There’s also Norton Power Eraser for more persistent malware.

This security suite also has a password manager, 75GB of secure cloud backup, a secure VPN, and some pretty good parental controls if you need them. It even includes Dark Web Monitoring for keeping an eye on your online accounts and other personal information that’s been pilfered from various databases.

If you need a solid antivirus suite for Windows, this is an excellent time to buy.

[Today’s deal: Norton 360 Deluxe for $10 at the PCWorld Software Store.]