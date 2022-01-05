New Year, New You: Train to be a full stack web developer for only $20

Full stack developers — professionals who work both the front and back ends of an application — earn salaries north of $100k on average. Are you an experienced web developer and want to further your career? Then the 2022 FullStack Web Developer Bundle may be a great place to start training, especially since it’s on sale this week.

This web-based package is ideal for professionals who already have some experience as well as the ability to thrive in a self-directed learning environment. It features 62 hours of content that focus on the basics of web development, introduces students to JavaScript, and familiarizes them with several popular frameworks including Vue, Docker, React, and Angular.

Then, after completing all eleven courses, they’ll be fully prepared to take their careers to new levels. The content comes highly rated by past students and is delivered by experienced and engaging full stack developers Oleksandr Kocherhin and Jan Zavrel, so students will learn these skills from professionals who know their stuff.

Best of all, you can train around your own schedule, which is really nice when compared with other types of training. And since it’s discounted to just $20 for a limited time during our New Year, New You Sale, it’s easier than ever to afford.

Prices subject to change.