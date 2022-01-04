New Year, New You Sale: Learn pro game development for only $20

The global gaming market is expected to exceed $314 billion US by the year 2026. That represents a growth rate of almost double its value just two years ago. Want to get into a new career this year that boasts a lot of upside? Then game development might be a good one to get into, especially when you consider that is where the money is going to be.

And, good news, now you can start your training from the comfort of home and for almost no upfront cost with The 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle. This web-based training package features six courses that introduce students to pro-level game development software like Unity, Blender, and Unreal plus coding languages such as C++.

Combined, this knowledge is all you really need to get started. And with a little experience under your belt, who knows how far you could go? The courses all come highly rated by students and are facilitated by GameDev.tv, which has been around for 7 years so far and has made it their mission to empower aspiring game developers to do great work.

Get The 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle for just $20 (reg. $970) during our New Year, New You Sale — No coupons needed.

