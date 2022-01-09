Charge iOS, Android, and practically any other device with this 3-in-1 cable

Tired of lugging around a different charging cable for each of your devices? You aren’t alone. Which is exactly why this 3-in-1 USB charging cable was created. And right now is the perfect time to get it since they’ve knocked 66 percent off the original MSRP.

The 3-in-1 USB charging cable conveniently replaces most of your other cables. On one end, you’ll find a standard USB plug that can go into any computer or standard wall charger. On the other end, you’ll find three different interfaces — a Micro USB, a USB-C, and a Lightning plug — so you can charge a wide variety of devices using just one cable, regardless of platform.

The cable itself is 47 inches long and constructed using durable woven nylon so it can withstand the punishment of daily use. It also features reinforced, smart chip protective joint coverings, so you won’t have to worry about damaging anything. As far as charging cables go, this one is like the Holy Grail. And right now, you can get it for way less.

Get the 3-in-1 USB Charging Cable for $14.99 (reg. $44) for a limited time while supplies last.

Prices subject to change.