Save 62% off this portable, rechargeable vacuum cleaner

A full-size vacuum cleaner is probably pretty good at picking up dirt that’s sitting in the middle of the floor. But if the dirt is tucked away in a corner or hard to reach area, however, then we’d bet it’s not quite up to the challenge. Which is where this rechargeable, portable handheld vacuum enters the picture.

While this portable vacuum isn’t intended to replace your regular vacuum cleaner, it does augment it by giving you the added ability to get at dirt and dust that’s located in hard to reach or distant places — like small corners, unlit areas that are maybe far away from an electrical outlet, or the interior of your car.

You simply keep this one plugged in and charged up so you can use it when the need arises. It features a high-speed motor, it weighs just 12 ounces, and it has an LED light so you can see what you’re doing. It comes with different attachments too, so you can reach into cracks and crevices and clean softer surfaces.

When you consider how much some other portable, handheld vacuums can cost, this one is a relative bargain. That’s because it’s on sale for a limited time at just $44.99, which represents a savings of 62 percent off the regular $119 MSRP.

Prices subject to change.