Get yourself an excellent Asus laptop for just $330

It may not get there before Christmas, but if you need a nice mid-range laptop that’ll get the job done, we’ve found the deal for you. The Microsoft Store is selling an Asus VivoBook 14 laptop for $330, which is $110 off the list price.

This would be an excellent laptop for a student who needs something to run Office and get online. We wouldn’t recommend it for someone who needs to do a lot of photo or video editing, for example, as it’s not designed to handle intensive tasks.

The VivoBook features a dual-core, four thread Intel Core i3-1115G4 with a boost to 4.1GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM clocked at 3200MHz, 128GB SSD, and a 1080p 14-inch display. As you might expect, it’s packing Windows 10 Home in S mode, but you can do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows 10 if you want to install apps outside the Microsoft Store.

For ports, it’s rocking two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one standard, one Type-C), two USB 2.0 standard, and 1 HDMI out. For Wi-Fi, it has 802.11ac and there’s a fingerprint reader as well.

It’s a nice little laptop available at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Asus VivoBook 14 for $329.99 at the Microsoft Store.]