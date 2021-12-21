Home / Laptops
Get yourself an excellent Asus laptop for just $330

The Microsoft Store has an Asus VivoBook 14 for $110 off its list price.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
An Asus VivoBook with Windows 10 on the display facing at an angle from right
Asus

It may not get there before Christmas, but if you need a nice mid-range laptop that’ll get the job done, we’ve found the deal for you. The Microsoft Store is selling an Asus VivoBook 14 laptop for $330, which is $110 off the list price.

This would be an excellent laptop for a student who needs something to run Office and get online. We wouldn’t recommend it for someone who needs to do a lot of photo or video editing, for example, as it’s not designed to handle intensive tasks.

The VivoBook features a dual-core, four thread Intel Core i3-1115G4 with a boost to 4.1GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM clocked at 3200MHz, 128GB SSD, and a 1080p 14-inch display. As you might expect, it’s packing Windows 10 Home in S mode, but you can do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows 10 if you want to install apps outside the Microsoft Store.

For ports, it’s rocking two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (one standard, one Type-C), two USB 2.0 standard, and 1 HDMI out. For Wi-Fi, it has 802.11ac and there’s a fingerprint reader as well.

It’s a nice little laptop available at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Asus VivoBook 14 for $329.99 at the Microsoft Store.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

