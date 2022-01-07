Become a certified Google Analytics pro with this $20 e-training bundle

Google Analytics is the widely used tool that offers insight into a website’s audience. It tells you where your visitors are from, how long they stayed, what they viewed, and a whole bunch more. But how are you supposed to use that information to improve performance? Well, that’s where The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle comes into play.

This package features five web-based courses that familiarize students with Google Analytics and shows them how to use the information it provides to improve a website’s performance. They’ll receive a beginner-friendly introduction to the tool, discover how to glean conclusions about their visitors’ behavior, and they can even earn a valuable certification that could help them in their career.

If you do any kind of marketing work via the web, then this is a valuable skill that you absolutely need to have. And since you can get it for very little upfront cost — just $20 without any coupon codes during our New Year, New You Sale — then it’s value is undeniable.

The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle – $20

See Deal

Prices subject to change.