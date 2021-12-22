Make your holiday photos merrier with 30% off Adobe Photoshop Elements

Give the gift of smartly edited photos this holiday season. Amazon is selling Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for $70, which is $30 off the usual price. Amazon doesn’t say when the sale will end, but Adobe’s offering the same deal until Monday, January 3, 2022.

We haven’t reviewed the latest version of Elements, but we’ve typically given previous versions a high rating and often an Editors’ Choice Award. This one appears to offer equally excellent features as its predecessors.

As with earlier versions, Elements is packing Adobe Sense AI Technology for a number of automated options. Some of the latest additions include filters to turn photos into popular art. You can also add animated overlays such as snowflakes and sparkles to still images. A new warp photo feature lets you place a photo inside an object in another photo such as coffee mugs or the reflection on a pair of sunglasses. The photo program also has some of the Sense AI features from previous versions such as face tilt, smooth skin, and automatically colorize photos.

This version of Elements includes 60 different guided edits to improve you photos such as extending backgrounds or removing haze from a landscape.

Elements is an excellent piece of software that doesn’t go on sale very often. This is a great time to buy.

[Today’s deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for $70 at Amazon.]