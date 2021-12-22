Get a solid HP gaming laptop with RTX graphics for just $650

If you need a well-priced gaming laptop with good 1080p gaming chops, Best Buy has the deal for you today via eBay. The big box retailer is selling the 16.1-inch HP Victus gaming laptop for $650 on its eBay store. That’s a savings of $250.

We recently reviewed the higher-powered version of the Victus, giving it four out of five stars and calling it a laptop that “offers substantial value as a budget gaming notebook.”

The laptop on sale today is rocking a six-core, twelve thread Intel Core i5-11400H with a boost to 4.5GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. The graphics card supports Nvidia’s key graphics features including Deep Learning Super Sampling and real-time ray tracing.

All of this is rolled up in a 16.1-inch 1080p display with a max brightness of 250 nits. It also has 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with support for DisplayPort, three standard USB ports of the same generation, a microSD card reader, and 1 HDMI port.

If you need a nice Windows 11 laptop that will take care of all your productivity requirements along with some gaming chops for after hours, this Victus deal can’t be missed.

[Today’s deal: HP 16.1-inch Victus with a Core i5 and RTX 3050 for $650 at eBay.]