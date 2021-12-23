These Ecovacs robot vacuums are 45% off until midnight

Amazon has what may very well be the final robot vacuum sale of 2021. The online retailer has solid deals on three Ecovacs robot vacuums. These deals won’t arrive before Christmas, but they should get there before the New Year. The deals end just before midnight on Thursday evening, Pacific time.

First up, we have the Deebot Ozmo N7 robot vacuum and mop for $280. That’s $170 off the usual price. This robovac features laser navigation, Lidar-assisted object avoidance, multi-floor mapping, no-go and no-mop zone designations, and 2,300Pa suction.

Next, we have the Deebot T8 Aivi for $500 instead of the usual $750. This robovac is a vacuum and mop combo. It has multi-floor laser mapping, smart object recognition, and it’s rocking a camera for on-demand live video while it’s doing its thing.

Finally, we have the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus for $490. That’s a savings of $700. This robovac has mopping capabilities, Li-Dar navigation, and a higher suction power at 2,600Pa. It also comes with a self-emptying station, which reduces the amount of times you have to worry about emptying the damn thing.

If you want to get clean for the New Year, this sale can help.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Ecovacs robot vacuums at Amazon.]