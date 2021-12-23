Get this high refresh rate LG monitor for just $387

It won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but if your New Year’s resolution is to have a better gaming experience, then we’ve found the deal for you. Amazon is selling an LG 32-inch 1440p high refresh rate gaming monitor for just $387, which is a savings of $213.

The LG 32GP850-B is an awesome way to bump up your gaming visuals without resorting to buying a new graphics card at today’s ridiculous prices. This monitor has all the eye candy treats you need. First of all, 1440p is a pretty sweet resolution that many people overlook. It is noticeably better than 1080p and it won’t tax your GPU the way 4K does. That’s why we often refer to it as the PC gaming sweet spot.

When combined with the onboard FreeSync, the refresh rate on this monitor is 165Hz will allow for some smooth frame rates so long as you’re playing a game that lets your GPU hit those heights at 1440p. This is also listed as a G-Sync compatible monitor, meaning that even if you have an Nvidia graphics card this monitor should be able to sync frame rates with it.

This monitor is an IPS display with a 1 millisecond response time. There’s also a stand that can adjust the monitor for tilt, height, and pivot. It’s an excellent looking monitor and a great way to kick-off gaming for 2022.

[Today’s deal: LG 32GP850-B for $387 at Amazon.]