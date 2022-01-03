Save $40 on Microsoft’s high-end Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller

Kick off the New Year with an incredible upgrade to your Xbox experience. The Microsoft Store is selling the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for just $140. That’s $40 off the usual price,and $18 cheaper than the last time we covered a deal on this excellent game controller.

In our review of the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “This is the Xbox controller to buy in 2019,” we said and now, in 2022, it’s still the Xbox or PC controller you want.

The Series 2 controller features thumbsticks with adjustable tension, more sensitive triggers, and rubberized grips. It also comes with a set of interchangeable thumbsticks and paddles, which gives you the fit and feel that’s perfect for your play style.

The controller can save up to three custom profiles and one default profile, and you can switch between them using the dedicated profile button. Microsoft says you can expect up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge and recharging happens via a USB-C cable.

The Series 2 doesn’t go on sale all that often. If you want to kick-off the New Year by kicking butt in Fortnite or getting past that tricky boss in Halo: Infinite, this controller can definitely help.

[Today’s deal: Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 for $140 at The Microsoft Store.]