Get this lightweight, convertible Lenovo laptop for just $349

Walmart is selling a Ryzen 3-based IdeaPad with a 1080p touchscreen for about $140 off.
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
Believe it or not, there are still quite a few holiday deals sticking around and this laptop from Walmart is well worth a look. The big box retailer is selling a version of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for just $349, which is down from the $490.50 sticker price.

This convertible laptop features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen with 1080p resolution. The CPU is a Ryzen 3 5300U, which is a four core, eight thread Zen 2 processor with a boost to 3.8 GHz. The RAM is a little light at 4GB and, for that reason, you might want to leave this PC running Windows 10 in S Mode. If you can’t stand being restricted to apps and programs in the Windows Store, a one-way upgrade is possible.

The 128GB NVMe of onboard storage isn’t huge, but if you keep most of your files in the cloud or treat this laptop as a travel machine, it shouldn’t impact you that much.

The Flex 5 has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a 720p webcam with a physical privacy shutter, and two 2W speakers with Dolby Audio DAX3. It’s also also pretty light at just 3.3 pounds.

If you’re looking for something highly portable and adaptable to a variety of uses, this IdeaPad is a good choice.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for $349 at Walmart.]

